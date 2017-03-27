Newark teacher's aide charged with en...

Newark teacher's aide charged with engaging in 'sexual conduct' with student

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A 29-year-old former teacher's aide at West Side High School in Newark has been charged with sexual assault, following allegations he engaged in "sexual conduct" with a 16-year-old student, authorities said. Tyrone Pullins, 29, of Newark, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault, a second-degree crime, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree offense, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray's Office announced Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 2 hr payme 10
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... 5 hr Arrest Norcross 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun WPWW 20,933
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC