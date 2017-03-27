Newark teacher's aide charged with engaging in 'sexual conduct' with student

NEWARK -- A 29-year-old former teacher's aide at West Side High School in Newark has been charged with sexual assault, following allegations he engaged in "sexual conduct" with a 16-year-old student, authorities said. Tyrone Pullins, 29, of Newark, was charged with two counts each of sexual assault, a second-degree crime, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree offense, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray's Office announced Monday.

