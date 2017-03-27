Newark Street Team builds trust with youth to prevent violence
Faheem Ellis, vice principal at Malcolm X Shabazz High School in Newark, was relieved that didn't' happen near his building on Friday. The Newark Community Street Team , a unit of outreach workers created to diffuse violence, was with Ellis when tensions flared up between teenagers harboring a long-running dispute.
