Newark Residents Weigh in on Police Reforms
Newark resident Marisa Bell says she's never had any bad run-ins with Newark police officers. Her only complaint is she'd like to see them a little more often, like the time she had a fender-bender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|37 min
|davy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC