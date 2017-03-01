Newark public schools to be 'sanctuaries' for immigrant students
NEWARK -- The School Advisory Board declared Newark schools to be "sanctuaries" for its immigrant students Tuesday night, responding to widespread fears that the new White House will drastically crack down on illegal immigration. The resolution, which was unanimously approved , underscores the board's commitment to protect immigrant students and ensure every child receives a quality education regardless of legal status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC