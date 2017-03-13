Newark offering off-street parking at...

Newark offering off-street parking at schools during blizzard

16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- City officials Monday urged residents to prepare themselves for a snowstorm that will impact them for some time after the last flakes fall. "We have declared a state of emergency in Newark, which means the lives of residents are going to be disrupted for a few days," Mayor Ras Baraka said at a City Hall press conference.

Newark, NJ

