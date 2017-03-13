Newark man admits he robbed Valley Na...

Newark man admits he robbed Valley National Bank in Belleville

NEWARK -- A Newark man admitted to robbing a Valley National Bank in Belleville last spring and taking about $1,000, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick said Thursday. Donald Myer, 60, pleaded guilty in federal court before U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares to one count of bank robbery, Fitzpatrick said.

