Newark cops arrest 8, seize heroin, cocaine and cash in series of busts

NEWARK -- Eight people were arrested and hundreds of packets of heroin seized during a series of busts in Newark over four days, police said. The arrests took place March 6-10, when, in addition to 379 heroin packets, or "decks," officers also seized 59 vials of crack cocaine and nearly $3,000 in cash, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.