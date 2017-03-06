Newark considers changing rules for r...

Newark considers changing rules for rent increases on vacant units

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- City officials are considering changing how rent hikes are calculated and approved in rent-controlled residences that become vacant. On Tuesday the Newark City Council will decide whether to make four changes to its 2014 rent control ordinance that they say will clarify the type and amount of investment a landlord must make to be able to raise rents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC