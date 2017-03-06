Newark considers changing rules for rent increases on vacant units
NEWARK -- City officials are considering changing how rent hikes are calculated and approved in rent-controlled residences that become vacant. On Tuesday the Newark City Council will decide whether to make four changes to its 2014 rent control ordinance that they say will clarify the type and amount of investment a landlord must make to be able to raise rents.
