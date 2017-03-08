Newark archbishop leading rally for man facing deportation
Catalino Guerrero, center left, stands with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, left, and Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph Tobin, center right, during a rally outside of the Peter Rodino Federal Building before attending an immigration hearing, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Guerrero, who arrived in the U.S. illegally in 1991, is facing deportation. Organizers claim he is an upstanding citizen and should not be deported.
