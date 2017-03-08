New York, New Jersey pols ask Trump t...

New York, New Jersey pols ask Trump to stop Emirates flight

17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to stop a Gulf-based airline from starting a roundtrip flight between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens this month, the latest salvo in a dispute over claims of unfair competition. The letter released late Tuesday contends Emirates and other Gulf airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive billions in state subsidies.

