New sheriff's station touted as boost for Newark neighborhood

NEWARK -- Officials on Thursday announced plans to build a state-of-the-art headquarters for the Essex County Sheriff's patrol division in Newark's West Ward, a move they said would help revive the neighborhood and replace an aging station. The 8,000-square-foot patrol complex is scheduled to be completed in January 2018 at Market Street and Myrtle Avenue, across from the planned Essex County Donald M. Payne Vocational Technical School , according to officials.

