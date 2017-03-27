New sheriff's station touted as boost for Newark neighborhood
NEWARK -- Officials on Thursday announced plans to build a state-of-the-art headquarters for the Essex County Sheriff's patrol division in Newark's West Ward, a move they said would help revive the neighborhood and replace an aging station. The 8,000-square-foot patrol complex is scheduled to be completed in January 2018 at Market Street and Myrtle Avenue, across from the planned Essex County Donald M. Payne Vocational Technical School , according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|6 hr
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,935
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC