N.J.'s oldest St. Patrick's Day parade roars through Newark
The state's oldest St. Patrick's Day parade marched down the streets of Newark Friday afternoon after a late season nor'easter forced organizers to postpone the festivities by a week. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|1 hr
|payme
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Mickie
|20,928
|Parking Enforcement
|20 hr
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC