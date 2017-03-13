Multiple flights canceled at San Antonio airport as snowstorm

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety officers and other rescue personnel work at the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer under the Cooper Street bridge of Interstate 94 westbound on Monday, March 13, 2017, in Jackson, Mich. Most of Michigan is getting snow as utility crews work to restore electrical service to thousands of customers still without power following last week's high winds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.