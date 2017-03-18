The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its 2017 African-American History Month Celebration on Feb. 22 at the Hall of Records in Newark. Montclair residents honored at African-American History Month Celebration The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders held its 2017 African-American History Month Celebration on Feb. 22 at the Hall of Records in Newark.

