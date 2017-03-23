Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker

A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on Fox's "The Mindy Project" led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and star Mindy Kaling. Her character joked after hearing that Booker had come to her colleague's event that "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?" She responded that if her character "shades" it, "it means we know it's cool," and said the love was mutual.

