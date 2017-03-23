Mindy Kaling's Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker
A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on Fox's "The Mindy Project" led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and star Mindy Kaling. Her character joked after hearing that Booker had come to her colleague's event that "I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?" She responded that if her character "shades" it, "it means we know it's cool," and said the love was mutual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|12 hr
|Bayonne
|4
|Parking Enforcement
|15 hr
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC