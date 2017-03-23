Mindy Kaling's Newark diss ... and a dinner with Cory Booker? | The Auditor
After U.S. Sen. Cory Booker took to Twitter to gently scold "The Mindy Project" for throwing shade at his beloved hometown of Newark on Wednesday, he got an apology from its star and creator Mindy Kaling , and possibly, a dinner date.
