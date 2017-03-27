Man who admitted killing cellmate wants to take back plea
NEWARK -- To the shock of the victim's childhood guardian, an Essex County jail inmate who previously admitted to killing his cellmate asked a judge at his scheduled sentencing Monday to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea. Flanked by body armor-clad officers from the state Department of Corrections' Special Operations Group, Rahdi Richardson remained silent as his attorney, Anita Treasurer, told Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue that Richardson had indicated he wished to have a new attorney appointed, and to withdraw his previously entered guilty plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mar 25
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC