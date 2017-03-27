Man who admitted killing cellmate wan...

Man who admitted killing cellmate wants to take back plea

NEWARK -- To the shock of the victim's childhood guardian, an Essex County jail inmate who previously admitted to killing his cellmate asked a judge at his scheduled sentencing Monday to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea. Flanked by body armor-clad officers from the state Department of Corrections' Special Operations Group, Rahdi Richardson remained silent as his attorney, Anita Treasurer, told Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue that Richardson had indicated he wished to have a new attorney appointed, and to withdraw his previously entered guilty plea.

