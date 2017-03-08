Man wanted in series of sex assaults surrenders, Irvington police say
IRVINGTON -- The man suspected in a rash of sexual assaults in Irvington surrendered to police Friday morning, according to township Public Safety Director Director Tracy Bowers. Samuel Reed, 41, faces charges including aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and weapons offenses, police said.
