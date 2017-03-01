Man shot by Newark police faces gun charges
NEWARK -- An alleged armed man shot by Newark police Monday faces gun charges stemming from the encounter, authorities said Thursday. Ali Smith, 20, of Newark, is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of an extended ammunition magazine, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.
