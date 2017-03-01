Man guilty of trying to kill pawn shop worker in front of 2-year-old grandson

NEWARK -- A Paterson man was convicted Friday of trying to kill a Newark pawn shop employee during a robbery while her 2-year-old grandson watched. An Essex County jury found Luis Pacheco, 32, guilty of attempted murder, robbery, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal restraint in the Aug. 22, 2014, incident that prosecutors said made the pawn shop employee beg for her life .

