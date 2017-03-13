Man arrested with nearly 400 bags of heroin, cops say
Charles Smallwood, of Newark, was arrested on weapons charges and several drug possession and distribution charges, police said. NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a Newark man in the South Ward after he was caught with 396 envelopes of suspected heroin, more than $1,000 and a stolen handgun with six hollow point bullets.
