Man arrested with nearly 400 bags of ...

Man arrested with nearly 400 bags of heroin, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

Charles Smallwood, of Newark, was arrested on weapons charges and several drug possession and distribution charges, police said. NEWARK -- Authorities have arrested a Newark man in the South Ward after he was caught with 396 envelopes of suspected heroin, more than $1,000 and a stolen handgun with six hollow point bullets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 min Big Dick 20,926
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) 2 hr Redneck 12
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC