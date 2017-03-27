Man arrested after fleeing into Newark tunnel, police say
NEWARK -- A 46-year-old Newark man was arrested Wednesday after police said he stole from a hotel and escaped into a light rail tunnel. Charles E. Cameron was charged with robbery and resisting arrest after he took unspecified items from the Robert Treat Hotel Tuesday afternoon, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.
