Man admits sex assault of 11-year-old, gets 15 years

NEWARK -- A convicted felon has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2015, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced in a release Thursday. According to the prosecutor, Craig Holifield, 33, of Newark, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child after admitting to the incident, which authorities said happened in East Orange on July 28, 2015.

