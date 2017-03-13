Man admits robbing same 7-Eleven 3 times in 4 days
NEWARK -- A 38-year-old city man admitted in state Superior Court that he robbed the same 7-Eleven three times in a four-day period last December, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday. Idris Allen's robbery trial had been scheduled to begin Monday before Judge Verna Leath in Newark, but Allen instead pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree armed robbery, Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg said in a statement.
