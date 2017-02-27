Man accused of dealing drugs twice wi...

Man accused of dealing drugs twice within 11 days, Newark cops say

NEWARK -- Eleven days after a Newark man was arrested on drug distribution offenses , he was charged again with allegedly peddling heroin near a housing complex in the city's Central Ward, authorities said Tuesday. City police were called Thursday to the New Community Corporation complex after complaints about a man selling drugs in the area, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

