Lufthansa A346 near Munich on Mar 18th 2017, smoke in cockpit

A Lufthansa Airbus A340-600, registration D-AIHF performing flight LH-412 from Munich to Newark,NJ with 286 people on board, was climbing through FL320 out of Munich when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and decided to return to Munich dumping fuel on the way back, the aircraft descended to FL100. On approach to Munich the crew advised they would vacate the runway at the end and stop once clear of the runway and needed emergency services to inspect the aircraft.

