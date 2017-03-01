Light snow possible Friday with chilly weekend on tap
There's a threat of a light snow Friday and the weekend promises to be on the chilly side, forecasters say. It's a sunny, brisk start to the day with temperatures mainly in the upper 20s and low 30s as of 6:45 a.m, according to the state climatologist's office.
