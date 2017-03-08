Lady Gaga's RuPaul's Drag Race Cameo Has Surfaced

Remember when Adele slapped on a fake nose and chin and tried to convince a group of Adele impersonators that she was just another admirer? She had everyone fooled right up until the moment she began to sing and showed off those pipes. Judging from this clip of Lady Gaga 's upcoming cameo on the March 24 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race , the pop star and newly minted Coachella headliner might be a little less convincing in her own role as a Lady Gaga drag impersonator named Ronnie from Newark, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.