Kidnapping of judge's children propels fast-paced thriller
Former newsman Brad Parks has enjoyed a successful run with a series of entertaining, well-crafted crime novels whose protagonist is a sharp-witted reporter at a Newark, New Jersey, daily that's in the midst of the same death throes that grip much of the newspaper industry. In "Say Nothing," his latest and most ambitious thriller, Parks has upped his game by creating a new hero who wields a gavel instead of a notepad.
