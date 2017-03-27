Kearny teen nabbed after Newark chase
A Kearny teenager, one of three people in an SUV stolen from this town, was arrested in Newark on Friday after a police chase near the Newark-Belleville border, authorities reported. But, as of press time, it was not known whether the youth had any connection to the theft itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Tue
|payme
|10
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC