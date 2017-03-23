Justice Napolitano?: Fox Judicial Ana...

Justice Napolitano?: Fox Judicial Analyst Insists 'Trump Said I'm On the List'

After meeting with President Trump twice during the transition, first in December and again in mid-January, the Newark, N.J.-born television personality told several people that Trump said he was on the list of judges from whom he was selecting a nominee for the high court. "He said, 'Trump said I'm on the list,'" said a source who spoke with Napolitano shortly after one of his meetings with the then president-elect.

