Justice Napolitano?: Fox Judicial Analyst Insists 'Trump Said I'm On the List'
After meeting with President Trump twice during the transition, first in December and again in mid-January, the Newark, N.J.-born television personality told several people that Trump said he was on the list of judges from whom he was selecting a nominee for the high court. "He said, 'Trump said I'm on the list,'" said a source who spoke with Napolitano shortly after one of his meetings with the then president-elect.
