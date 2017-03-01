Jury selection begins in N.J. mall carjacking murder trial

Basim Henry , 36, faces murder, felony murder, carjacking, conspiracy and weapons offenses in the death of Dustin Friedland , who was fatally shot on Dec. 15, 2013 during the theft of his Range Rover at The Mall at Short Hills. Essex County sheriff's officers on Tuesday ushered roughly 100 jurors into Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin's Newark courtroom for attorneys to begin selecting the group that will ultimately decide Henry's guilt or innocence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.