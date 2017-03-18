Jersey churches to sound off on Sunda...

Jersey churches to sound off on Sunday for immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Jersey churches to sound off on Sunday for immigrants A few extra church bells will be sounding on Sunday in support of the immigrant community. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mdmZvF The Archbishop of Newark announced Friday that he has invited his 214 parishes to ring their bells on the morning of Sunday, March 19, "in opposition to the incredible fear that is being generated worldwide toward the immigrants and refugees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min Thomas 20,924
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC