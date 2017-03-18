Jersey churches to sound off on Sunday for immigrants
Jersey churches to sound off on Sunday for immigrants A few extra church bells will be sounding on Sunday in support of the immigrant community. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mdmZvF The Archbishop of Newark announced Friday that he has invited his 214 parishes to ring their bells on the morning of Sunday, March 19, "in opposition to the incredible fear that is being generated worldwide toward the immigrants and refugees."
