James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt expand ...

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt expand joint summer tour plans

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

After recently announcing joint summer concerts at four U.S. baseball parks, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have now scheduled more than a dozen additional shows together across the country. The trek gets underway July 6 in Newark, New Jersey, and is mapped out through a previously reported August 11 concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Feb 19 Psycho 2 6
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Essex County was issued at March 02 at 3:14AM EST

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC