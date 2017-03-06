It's 'devastating' - Community rallies after fire...
After a fire left dozens of people homeless and took the life of a young boy, community members are working together to help people affected by the blaze. In a post on the city's Twitter page , Mayor Brian P. Stack said the fire, which happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, spread quickly due to the winds.
