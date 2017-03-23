Is court 'psychoanalyzing' Trump on i...

Is court 'psychoanalyzing' Trump on immigration order?

Read more: NOLA.com

Rabbi Elliott Tepperman of Bnai Keshet in Montclair says a prayer in front of Imam Mustafa El-Amin with the New Jersey Interfaith Coalition and the other protestors to call for unity in opposition to the travel ban, Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Newark Airport, in Newark, N.J. A federal judge is raising some interesting questions about "judicial psychoanalysis" in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling on President Donald Trump 's executive order on "extreme vetting," according to a legal analysis at The Daily Signal . In short, the question is how much weight, if any, the courts should give to Trump's campaign statements to establish that his order was mean to be a "Muslim ban."

