Instead of mixing music, Florida Georgia Line mix cocktails for Bravo TV's Watch What Happens Live
Following a stop in Newark, NJ during their Dig Your Roots Tour, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line took some time to give the Big Apple a taste of the South. The pair served as celebrity bartender's for Sunday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Jersey Corruption
|5 hr
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|11 hr
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|17 hr
|davy
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC