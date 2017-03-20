How would you spend $72M to reduce air pollution in New Jersey?
New Jersey could soon receive a $72 million share from Volkswagen's settlement of emissions-cheating allegations, and there's no shortage of ideas on how to use the funds to reduce air pollution. No more than 15 percent, or close to $11 million, may be spent upgrading the infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles - things like electric-charging or hydrogen-refueling stations.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|10 hr
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|15 hr
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
