How does this winter measure up to past winters in N.J.?

Whether you study the statistics or simply look outside for the snow that is not there, you'll come to the same conclusion: This winter was a snow dud in New Jersey. In the Newark region, despite getting only a few snowstorms in December, January and February, the three-month snowfall total amounted to 20.6 inches -- only 2 inches below normal for the meteorological winter season, according to data from the National Weather Service.

