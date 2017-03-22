Helping NJ businesses with tax subsidies - would-be governors weigh in

Three Democrats vying to be New Jersey's next governor made their pitches at a candidate forum Wednesday - billed as a 'solutions-only, no-blame' event by organizers and featuring only mild disagreement among the hopefuls. Around 100 people attended the Citizens Campaign's 90-minute forum at Rutgers-Newark's Paul Robeson Campus Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.