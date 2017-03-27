Gubernatorial candidate Wisniewski gets grilled by Tom Moran over education spending
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state Assemblyman stopped by The Star-Ledger offices Tuesday for an editorial board meeting in Newark, where he clarified that his name -- of Polish extraction -- isn't pronounced quite the way Gov. Chris Christie says it in public. On camera, Wisniewski, who chaired the legislative committee that investigated Christie 's administration in the Bridgegate scandal, spoke to political columnist Tom Moran about his candidacy for governor and New Jersey's most pressing issues.
