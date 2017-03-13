Group gathers at Newark airport to pr...

Group gathers at Newark airport to praise decision to block President Trump's latest travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

A group of local civil rights activists, lawmakers and clergy members gathered in the international arrivals section at Newark airport today to praise the decision of a federal judge in Hawaii to block President Trump's new travel ban, just hours before it was supposed to go into effect. The group says while they see the judges' blocks as a victory, they believe the issue is far from over, and they say they want to send a message of unity against the order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min Viking Power 20,919
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC