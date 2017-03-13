Group gathers at Newark airport to praise decision to block President Trump's latest travel ban
A group of local civil rights activists, lawmakers and clergy members gathered in the international arrivals section at Newark airport today to praise the decision of a federal judge in Hawaii to block President Trump's new travel ban, just hours before it was supposed to go into effect. The group says while they see the judges' blocks as a victory, they believe the issue is far from over, and they say they want to send a message of unity against the order.
