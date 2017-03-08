Grand jury votes not to indict 5 cops...

Grand jury votes not to indict 5 cops in deadly Newark shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- An Essex County grand jury has voted not to indict five Newark police officers who fired their weapons in a shooting that killed two armed robbery suspects during a confrontation with police in the city's North Ward, prosecutors said Wednesday. In announcing the grand jury's decision, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray released the results of her agency's probe into the police killings of Najier Salaam and George Richards-Meyers, both 18, from Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr econ prof 20,883
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... 19 hr Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Tue River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Tue River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC