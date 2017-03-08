Grand jury votes not to indict 5 cops in deadly Newark shooting

NEWARK -- An Essex County grand jury has voted not to indict five Newark police officers who fired their weapons in a shooting that killed two armed robbery suspects during a confrontation with police in the city's North Ward, prosecutors said Wednesday. In announcing the grand jury's decision, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray released the results of her agency's probe into the police killings of Najier Salaam and George Richards-Meyers, both 18, from Newark.

