Getaway driver convicted of murder over carjacking at mall

Basim Henry sits at the defense table as the jury hearing his case continues to deliberate for the second day Thursday, March 30, 2017, Newark, N.J. Henry is one of four men charged in the death of Dustin Friedland. The 30-year-old attorney from Hoboken, Friedland, was returning to his Range Rover in the mall parking garage with his wife, who was unharmed.

