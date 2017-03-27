Getaway driver convicted of murder over carjacking at mall
Essex County Sheriff's officers lead Basim Henry, one of four men charged with the December 2013 fatal shooting and carjacking of Dustin Friedland at an upscale New Jersey mall, into court where a jury found him guilty on all counts for his role in Friedland's murder, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Newark, N.J. less Essex County Sheriff's officers lead Basim Henry, one of four men charged with the December 2013 fatal shooting and carjacking of Dustin Friedland at an upscale New Jersey mall, into court where a jury found ... more Defense attorney is Michael Rubas talks with his client Basim Henry as they wait in court while the jury starts the second day of deliberations Thursday, March 30, 2017, Newark, N.J. Henry is one of four men charged in the death of Dustin Friedland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|15 hr
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|13
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC