Fugitive nabbed in East Orange a month after Newark robbery
EAST ORANGE -- A 23-year-old fugitive was arrested in East Orange on Monday, nearly a month after police said he and a second suspect robbed another young man at gunpoint in Newark. Quasim McRae of Newark was arrested by the Newark Police Fugitive Apprehension Team, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC