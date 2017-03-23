Firefighter hurt battling Newark blaze that displaced 3 families
NEWARK -- At least one firefighter was injured battling a large fire in Newark overnight into Friday morning, according to a report. Three families -- eight people in all -- were displaced following the overnight fire on the 800 block of Summer Avenue near the corner of Verona Avenue in the city's North Ward.
