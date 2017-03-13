Fired former federal prosecutor lands position at Seton Hall
The former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, whose tenure came to an abrupt end last Friday when Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered all 46 U.S. attorneys who remained as holdover appointments from the Obama administration to immediately resign, has more than seven years of memories to take off his walls. On Thursday, he landed a new position, named as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow by Seton Hall School of Law, where he will have an office and serve as a resource to students.
