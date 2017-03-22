Fetus found dead in Newark sewerage plant - just 3 weeks after the last one
A fetus has been found at the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission facility for the second time in less than three weeks, according to a report. Katherine Carter, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the department has responded to the scene and was investigating the matter, but did not provide any further information early Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|52 min
|Terrance
|20,919
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|17 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC