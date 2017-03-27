Family searches for answers after Map...

Family searches for answers after Maplewood grandmother killed in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Dozens gathered for a Newark Anti-Violence Coalition rally on 3rd Street Wednesday after a 62-year-old grandma was gunned down on the block. (Karen Yi NEWARK -- On the same street where 62-year-old Deborah Burton was shot and killed earlier this month , members of her family and the community gathered to demand an end to the violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Tue payme 10
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC